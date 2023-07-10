Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 819 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after buying an additional 81,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.05. 52,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

