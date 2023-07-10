Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,752 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

