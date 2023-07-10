Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

