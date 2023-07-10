Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Lifted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.19% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.94. 551,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,819. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

