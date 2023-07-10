Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. 123,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 575,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$531.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.37.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 103.85%. The company had revenue of C$48.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.020449 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

