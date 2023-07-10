Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 16,258 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,602. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $248.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

