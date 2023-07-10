Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.14. 247,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,631. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

