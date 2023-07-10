Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,163 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $40.58 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,418,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,619. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

