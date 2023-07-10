Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,890 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 820,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 492,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $92.65. The stock had a trading volume of 613,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,180. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.