Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $18.52 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. American National Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

COST stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $528.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.53 and its 200-day moving average is $497.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $234.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

