Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,032 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.12. 891,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,442. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

