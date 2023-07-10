Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 30,610 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,300,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,649,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.32.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

