Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,932. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

