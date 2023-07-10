Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 5,824 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,921. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.25 and its 200-day moving average is $239.73. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.