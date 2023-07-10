Piper Sandler Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $62.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.