PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

