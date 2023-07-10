PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Bank of America upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSFree Report) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 9.1 %

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.