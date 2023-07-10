Pollux Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $88.88 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00005820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $88.88 million and $502,427.58 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.77165023 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $460,355.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

