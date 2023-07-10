Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Premia has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $2,660.18 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Premia has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

