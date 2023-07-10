Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 81,350 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises approximately 2.9% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,833,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,906,133. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

