Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $635,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 30.7% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

TZA traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $26.33. 5,872,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,342,930. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

