Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 36,222 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 4.6% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,829,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,071,660. The stock has a market cap of $241.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

