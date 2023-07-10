Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,126,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,062,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a PE ratio of 492.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock worth $30,967,084. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

