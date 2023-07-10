ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.10

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 42614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $801.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
