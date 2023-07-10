ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.10

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 42614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $801.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.