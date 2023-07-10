QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 122.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,155 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

UBER opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

