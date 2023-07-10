QP Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $102.68 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.