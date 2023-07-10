QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,922 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

