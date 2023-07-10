QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,138 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $128,142,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.