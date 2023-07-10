Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOE stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.12. 47,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

