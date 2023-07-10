Quaker Wealth Management LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MARB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. 8,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $22.32.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

