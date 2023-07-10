Quaker Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.34 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,254. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $62.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1284 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

