Quaker Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 785.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,972 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

CIBR traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 110,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,822. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

