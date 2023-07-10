Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.26 and $3.30 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,413.88 or 1.00095839 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

