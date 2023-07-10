Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 426,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,266. The company has a market capitalization of $264.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Palumbo acquired 10,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas I. Morgan purchased 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,938.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Palumbo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,068.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 102,195 shares of company stock worth $450,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 86,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.