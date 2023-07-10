Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Raised by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.9% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. American National Bank grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 109,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.4% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

