Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

RCON opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCON. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.