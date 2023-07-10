RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $189.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.87. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.60.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

