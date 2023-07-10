Replimune Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,416 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,943% compared to the average volume of 178 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $309,411.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,463 shares of company stock worth $1,313,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Replimune Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Replimune Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Replimune Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Replimune Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 140,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,291. Replimune Group has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a current ratio of 17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

