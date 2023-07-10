Request Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $81.53 million and $2.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019166 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,315.66 or 1.00067309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08114594 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $2,298,987.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

