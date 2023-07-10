RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,807 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.71. 276,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

