RIA Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,878 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $35.67. 2,316,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,460. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

