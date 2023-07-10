RIA Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $17.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $951.78. The stock had a trading volume of 80,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $929.12 and its 200-day moving average is $870.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $647.54 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

