RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 89,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Associated Banc accounts for approximately 0.7% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 15.2% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $17.17. 224,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,310. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.