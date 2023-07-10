RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $493,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,483 shares of company stock valued at $34,006,328 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

