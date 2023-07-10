RIA Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,050 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.20. 239,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

