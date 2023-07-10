RIA Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,144 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. 857,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.