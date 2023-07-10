RIA Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 0.6% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1,168.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.82. The company had a trading volume of 404,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.36, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $230.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

