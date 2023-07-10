RIA Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 264,040 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 5.5% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock remained flat at $14.05 on Monday. 5,252,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,956,469. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

