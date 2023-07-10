RIA Advisory Group LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $7,017,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 194.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.