Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) and Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Head to Head Survey

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Free Report) and Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rockwool A/S and Quanex Building Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwool A/S 2 1 0 0 1.33 Quanex Building Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rockwool A/S presently has a consensus target price of $1,660.00, indicating a potential upside of 338.47%. Quanex Building Products has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Rockwool A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwool A/S is more favorable than Quanex Building Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.6% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rockwool A/S and Quanex Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A Quanex Building Products 6.34% 16.75% 10.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockwool A/S and Quanex Building Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quanex Building Products $1.17 billion 0.75 $88.34 million $2.24 11.80

Quanex Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwool A/S.

Summary

Quanex Building Products beats Rockwool A/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, residential prefab construction, OEM, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name. In addition, its products are used in roof, floor, ceiling, internal and external wall, HVAC, acoustic, industrial, marine and offshore, basement, chimney, shed, garage, and OEM insulation, as well as passive fire protection, and other applications. Rockwool A/S was founded in 1909 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

