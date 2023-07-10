Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,100

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,000 ($63.46) to GBX 5,100 ($64.73) in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,200 ($78.69) to GBX 6,000 ($76.15) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.61) to GBX 5,670 ($71.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($83.77) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,101.54 ($77.44).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,915 ($62.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.28, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,008.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,498.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($81.30).

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($62.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,228.58). In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($62.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,228.58). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($70.90), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($354.49). Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

